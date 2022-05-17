Asus ROG Launched Two New High-End Gaming Laptops

The renowned Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) has launched two new gaming laptops at a virtual event called For Those Who Dare: Boundless. The two newly launched laptops are called the ROG Strix SCAR 17 Special Edition and the ROG Flow X16. The devices are top of the line products and fall in place with ROG’s motto of providing gamers with the best technology, products and experiences possible. The company also launched a few other products such as a series of new bags and apparel from ROG Slash, the Team ROG initiative, and a standalone first-person parkour game for ROG Citadel XV.

ROG Strix SCAR 17 Special Edition Specs

ROG Strix SCAR 17 Special Edition has been launched with two display options. One offers a 17.3″ FHD screen 1920x1080pixels with a 360 Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB, IPS-level panel with Adaptive Sync and Dolby Vision. The other variant offers a 17.3″ QHD screen 2560x1440pixels with a 240 Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3, IPS-level panel with Adaptive Sync and Dolby Vision.

The laptop operates on the latest Windows 11 Pro and features the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12950HX processor. The processor is coupled with up to 64 GB dual-channel DDR5 and up to 4 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. The laptop comes with four audio speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. The device is backed by a 90Wh battery.

ROG Flow X16 Specs

ROG Flow X16 has been launched with two display options as well. The first variant offers a 16″ 16:10 mini-LED QHD screen with 2560×1600pixel resolution along with 165Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3, 1100nits, 100,000:1 contrast, 512 local dimming zones, touchscreen display with Adaptive Sync, Pantone Validated, and Dolby Vision.

ROG Flow X16 also operates on the Windows 11 Pro operating software and comes with AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor. For the memory part, Flow 16 has up to 64 GB DDR5 and up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. The device features 4 speakers with smart amplifier technology and support for Dolby Atmos. The laptop has a 3DNR + HD IR webcam with Windows Hello. The device is backed by a 90Wh battery.