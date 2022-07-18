MacBook Pro New 14-inch and 16-inch Models with M2 Chips to Launch Soon

According to reports, Apple intends to replace the current M1 chipsets in its 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops. The next Mac notebooks may go on sale this fall, says renowned Apple expert and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, though the precise date is yet unknown. Recall that in October of last year, Apple unveiled the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors.

Gurman did not mention anything about the future MacBook Pro(s) in his most recent Power On email, but according to 9to5Mac, he did answer a fan's question concerning the laptops. According to reports, the future MacBook Pro 14 and 16-inch would concentrate on the "graphics side, exactly like with the regular M2," the processor that drives the most recent MacBook Air (2022) and 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022).

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch and 14-inch Models

The journalist has already brought up Apple's intention to release more Macs this year. Apple may release an M2-powered Mac mini, an M2 Pro-powered Mac mini, and 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M2 Pro and M2 Max processors this year, according to his last newsletter.

We may anticipate Apple will play it safe when it comes to design and refrain from making significant modifications. This was demonstrated on the 13-inch MacBook Pro this year, which is strikingly comparable to the 13-inch MacBook Pro from 2020. The 14-inch and 16-inch models, however, underwent a significant makeover, and Apple added the recognisable notch from the iPhone to the two notebooks. The model for this year is anticipated to have the same design aesthetic.

Gurman had also stated that Apple's M3 chipset is already in development and that the company may introduce a new iMac (J433), a 13-inch MacBook Air (code-named J513), and a 15-inch MacBook Air (J515) early in the next year, most likely in March.

In addition, four new iPhones should be released in September or October. This year, Apple also unveiled the iPhone SE (2022). Readers should be aware that Apple has not yet publicly confirmed these features.