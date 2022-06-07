Apple MacBook Air, MacBook Pro With M2 Chipsets Launched in India

During the first day of WWDC (World Wide Developers Conference) 2022, Apple announced the arrival of multiple new things which includes a new iOS version (iOS 16), iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS. But the most interesting announcement of the day was the new M2 chipset along with the new 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pros. Apple has redesigned the MacBook Air while the MacBook Pro is the same as the 2020 version. Let’s take a look at the all-new MacBook Air.

MacBook Air M2 Details

Apple has completely redesigned the MacBook Air 2022. The display now comes with a notch similar to that of the MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch. Further, Apple has finally shifted to a 1080p FaceTime HD camera from the older 720p camera. There are two Thunderbolt or USB 4 ports in the laptop.

Another big change this time around is the arrival of MagSafe. Apple has brought the MagSafe charging technology back with the MacBook Air M2. This time, Apple will also offer a fast-charging option with the MacBook Air M2.

The company will bundle a regular 30W fast-charger with the laptop box. But users purchasing the laptop from Apple’s Online Store in India will get the option to upgrade to a 35W or a 67W fast-charger.

Further, the screen this time is a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display with True Tone technology. The MacBook Air 2022 now comes in a more box kind of design like the MacBook Pro 14-inch. The maximum brightness this MacBook Air M2 can support is 500nits, which is not bad.

The MacBook Air M2 is 11.3mm thin and is available in four finishes – Silver, Starlight, Space Gray, and Midnight. The laptop weighs only 2.7 pounds. Powered by the M2 chip, this new MacBook Air is supposed to deliver the best experience users have ever seen on a MacBook Air.

MacBook Pro 2022 with M2 chipset on the other hand is the exact replica of the MacBook Pro 2020. The only difference is in the chipset. The new MacBook Pro doesn’t come with MagSafe technology and there’s no notch in the display. But there’s the Touch Bar in MacBook Pro which many users might want.

MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro M2 Price

MacBook Air M2 has been listed for a starting price of Rs 1,19,900 on the official Apple Online Store India. This is the base variant (256GB). Users can also go for a higher storage model but they will have to pay more. Even for faster-charging bricks, users will have to pay more.

MacBook Pro M2 will start in India for Rs 1,29,900 for the 256GB storage model. Again, users can go for the higher storage variants by paying more. MacBook Pro M2 is only available in Space Grey and Silver colour options.