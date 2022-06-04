Apple Planning Something Big to End Search-Engine Monopoly Globally

Apple, one of the largest tech companies in the world, is planning something exciting and out of the blue for users. The company is known for building a strong ecosystem of products and services which integrate with each other very well. The Cupertino tech giant is now reportedly planning the launch of a new search engine.

Tech blogger Robert Scoble has predicted a list of things that the world will get to see during the upcoming WWDC (World Wide Developers Conference) event that is going to kick off on June 6, 2022.

One of the things that Scoble mentioned was an Apple-owned search engine. There’s already an Apple internet browser called Safari, which is now being used by more than a billion users globally. Very soon, we could also see Apple’s own search engine too, which might be the default search engine for Safari.

Apple Could End Google’s Monopoly

While there are plenty of other search engines present, no search engine enjoys the kind of attention that Google does. It is almost a monopoly of Google over the search-engine business. Apple could give Google a potential threat with its own search engine.

Talking to TechRadar, Scoble said the information around the search engine is based on his sources and partly on deduction. Thus, there’s not very hard evidence present that Apple is, in fact, planning to enter the search engine business as well.

The upcoming WWDC 2022 event is going to be a very exciting one. We will get to see new generation operating systems across Apple’s product lines, including Macs, iPads, and iPhones. Further, we could see announcements around the new M2 chipset and the products that it will power in the near future.

Apple’s WWDC event will shed light on whether there’s a new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro (both 13.3-inches) in the company’s plans or not.