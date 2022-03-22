MacBook Air M2 Delayed to Second Half of 2022

In the event that Apple conducted on March 8, 2022, many people expected the Cupertino tech giant to come out with the latest generation MacBook Air powered by the M2 chipset. However, that didn’t happen and according to new development, Apple has delayed the launch of the M2 powered MacBook Air to the second half of 2022 (H2, 2022). Here’s when Apple could launch the new MacBook Air 2022 with an M2 chip.

MacBook Air M2 Launch Date

The MacBook Air with M2 chipset is expected to launch in the second half of 2022, said Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. Going with the launches of previous years, Apple could launch the MacBook Air powered by the M2 after the iPhone 14 launch event. So we can expect the laptop to be launched in November or December this year.

This time around, Apple is not just changing the chipset but is also tweaking the design and the colours of the MacBook Air. The new MacBook Air powered by M2 is expected to bring back the MagSafe charging port and come with a completely new design. Further, Apple is expected to launch new 14-inch and 16-inch models of the MacBook Pro in 2023.

These laptops could be powered by the M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets. Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple could start the production of new MacBook Air with M2 chipsets in the late second quarter or early third quarter which means by the fourth quarter, Apple will be ready to ship the laptops.

The new MacBook Air powered by M2 is also expected to come in new colours for the first time. This will be in line with what Apple has been doing with its iPads for a few years now. However, the MacBook Pros are still expected to retain the old Silver and Space Gray colours. More around the laptop should surface in a few days, so stick around.