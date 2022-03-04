MacBook Air M1 Available for Rs 61,890 Only

If you have ever wondered about getting a powerful MacBook laptop but haven’t been able to do so because you have a budget issue, here’s your chance to change that. Apple entry-level MacBook Air M1 laptop which launched for Rs 92,900 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, is now available in India for Rs 84,990. It is available on Flipkart with a discount of Rs 8,000 on the original price. Not just this, but the users can also get an additional discount of up to Rs 23,100 if they decide to exchange one of their old laptops.

Note that the exchange price is not standard and will depend on the condition of your current laptop. Regardless, even if you decide not to exchange your old laptop, you can get it at a discount of Rs 8,000, which is not a bad deal. Along with this, Flipkart also offers 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card.

MacBook Air M1 a Very Good Buy Even in 2022

MacBook Air with the M1 processor launched back in 2020. Even though it is quite old now, the laptop is a beast when it comes to performance. It can beat almost every laptop in its range and offers a seamless Mac experience.

MacBook Air with the M2 processor is also expected to launch in 2022. Thus, if you can wait more, you should try that. Even if the MacBook Air M2 is very much out of your budget, you can go with the MacBook Air M1 then. Possibly, with the arrival of the MacBook Air M2, the price of the MacBook Air M1 will drop further.

If you go to local dealers such as Reliance Digital, you can also get a discount on the MacBook A1 M1, and different dealers offer different card offers, which you should definitely check out if you don’t trust purchasing from Flipkart.