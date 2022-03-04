BSNL Core Network Trials for 4G Completed: Report

In a fresh development, it has been reported that Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)has completed the core network trials for 4G. The state-run telco is expected to launch 4G services within six months from now. The trials with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have been completed and successful. The core network trials finished by February 28 and right now, the trials for the radio networks are ongoing which are further expected to finish within seven to ten days.

BSNL Has Already Upgraded Infra for 4G in Metro Cities

BSNL will target the metro cities first with its 4G networks and the state-run telco has already upgraded the infrastructure in those cities, reports Financial Express.

The publication’s report said that officials aware of the matter said BSNL has already upgraded over 1 lakh sites for 4G and will launch it in the coming four to six months.

BSNL is also expected to place an order for 4G equipment in the month of April 2022. The state-run telco has been talking about 4G since 2019 now and will finally be able to roll it out in 2022. It will be interesting to see how the homegrown 4G networks of BSNL perform against what the private operators are offering in terms of coverage and speed.

BSNL would have rolled out 4G network services by now if the government hadn’t interfered with the telco’s plans. The Government of India (GoI) wanted BSNL to go ahead with homegrown 4G which none of the private telecom operators has done.

This will certainly give an edge to BSNL when it comes to 4G. It will further solidify BSNL’s market position as a network made by and for the people of India. It will also be a huge success for TCS which has been working with BSNL for a long-time now to help it roll out homegrown 4G networks across the country. The exact date of launch is unknown and an official statement from BSNL officials hasn’t arrived yet.