Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband Plans Made for Professionals

Bharti Airtel operates its fiber broadband business under the brand Airtel Xstream Fiber across India. There are select plans offered by Airtel Xstream Fiber that are meant for professional customers. From professional, we mean people either running a business from their home or need a strong internet connection for their office. If you are one such customer, there are two plans offered by the company that might be suitable for you.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 1499 Plan

The Rs 1499 plan from Airtel Xstream Fiber is called ‘Professional’ only. With this plan, users get up to 300 Mbps of internet speed along with 3.3TB of monthly fair usage policy (FUP) data. The company also offers a free fixed-line voice calling connection to the users. There are additional benefits which include Amazon Prime subscription, Wynk Music, and Shaw Academy. All of these benefits and more can be redeemed under the Airtel Thanks benefit.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 3999 Plan

Bharti Airtel offers a Rs 3999 plan to the users. This plan is called ‘Infinity’ as it comes with truly unlimited data and 1 Gbps of speed. Users get a free fixed-line voice calling connection with this plan as well. There are Airtel Thanks benefits (the same ones) bundled with this plan as well.

Note that neither the Rs 1499 nor the Rs 3999 plan includes GST. So the overall cost of the service would be 18% more with whichever plan you decide to go with.

These are the two high-end broadband plans offered by the company. Sadly, there’s no 500 Mbps option available that JioFiber offers. If you want a 500 Mbps broadband plan, you can also check out the offerings of Spectra.

Spectra is a regional internet service provider (ISP) and is only available in select regions of select cities. If you want to purchase either of the Airtel Xstream Fiber plans, you can get in touch with the company via its website or customer care team.