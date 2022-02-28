Spectra Broadband Two Very Affordable 500 Mbps Plans, Check Benefits

Spectra is one of India’s fastest-growing internet service providers that has optical fibre coverage of more than 6,000 km across the country. The fibre broadband from Spectra provides seamless connectivity and symmetrical upload and download speeds even with high-speed plans. The ISP offers multiple broadband plans whether it is for office, home or for any other sector with varied internet speed options. However, in this article, we are going to take a look at the two high-speed 500 Mbps broadband plans offered by Spectra along with the details that are very affordable in comparison to other service providers.

The Two 500 Mbps Plans

The two 500 Mbps plans from Spectra have been listed as the office plans and come with different price tags as well as distinct data capping. The first broadband plan from Spectra offers 500 Mbps of internet speed at a price tag of Rs 1,599 per month. The total data offered with this plan is 500GB. The plan also comes in quarterly, half-yearly and annual billing cycles. The three-month price for this plan is Rs 4,797, for six months the plan costs Rs 9,594 and for a year the price tag is Rs 19,188.

The other 500 Mbps plan from Spectra comes at a price tag of Rs 1,999 per month. The plan offers a total of 750GB data per month. Just as above, this plan as well comes with quarterly, half-yearly and annual billing cycles. For a period of three-months users have to pay Rs 5,997, for six months the cost is Rs 11,994 and the 12-month price is Rs 23,988.

Both the mentioned plans from Spectra offer the option to carry over the data, however, data carried over from a particular month is usable for only one additional month. Post the consumption of the set data limits, the speed reduces down to 2 Mbps. Spectra also offers 24×7 customer service support for any of the users’ enquiries. The broadband connection from Spectra supports 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands for a seamless experience of up to Gigabit. It is to be noted that the mentioned plans from Spectra are based on the city of Bengaluru and the prices might vary depending upon the region.