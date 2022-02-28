Google Play Pass Launched in India for Rs 99 Per Month

Google has launched its Google Play Pass in India for its Play Store. The monthly subscription of the Google play Pass will cost Rs 99 a month in India. The Play Pass for the Google Play Store was initially launched in the US in 2019 and has taken about two years to arrive in India. Google Play Pass provides access to multiple games and applications on the play store for a monthly or yearly subscription. The Google Play Pass is currently available for users in about 90 countries who can download the apps and games without ads, in-app purchases, and upfront payments.

Features and Pricing of the Google Play Pass

Google announced the launch of the Play Pass section on the Play Store on Monday and the subscription will allow access to their premium features. The Play Pass collection will feature apps and games from categories such as sports, puzzles and more as well as action games like Jungle Adventures or Monument Valley. Apps such as Utter, Unit converter and Audio Lab will also be included in the play pass.

The company released a statement according to which Play Pass will offer a curated collection of 1000+ titles across 41 categories from developers across 59 countries, including many from India. As far as the pricing is considered, Google has announced three payment plans for India. After the one-month free trial users need to pay Rs 99 per month to continue. The annual subscription to Google Play pass will cost Rs 889 while users can also get a prepaid one-month subscription for Rs 109. With the Google family group, family managers can share their Play Pass subscription with up to five other family members.

Furthermore, the pass can be accessed on the Play Store by clicking on the profile icon on the top right of Google Play Store and then selecting the Play Pass option. The games and applications applicable for the Play Pass can be found under the Play Pass tab or by looking for the Play Pass “ticket” when browsing titles on the Play Store.