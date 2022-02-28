Spotify Doubled Premium User Base in India in 2021 While Competing With JioSaavn and More

The Swedish audio streaming app Spotify has been able to double its subscriber base in India in 2021. One of the world’s largest music streaming platforms competes with the likes of JioSaavn, Gaana and other applications in India. Moreover, according to a statement from a company’s executive, the company registered double paid subscribers in 2021, making India one of the largest markets for the platform.

Spotify’s Growth in India

The platform has been in India for three years and is still looking to invest further. The vice president of markets and subscriber growth for Spotify, Gustav Gyllenhammar, said in a statement that the company sees potential in the hundreds of millions and consumers in India. He stated that India has now entered a sort of “top echelon” of the company’s global market.

Talking about the statistics, Gyllenhammar informed that about 150,000 playlists are being created in India every day, placing it among the top 20 countries in terms of playlist creation. He stated that Spotify is probably the top audio streaming platform in India and is growing further at a rapid pace. It is to be noted that Spotify doesn’t disclose subscriber numbers for individual markets; however, it had about 406 million users at the end of 2021.

Check Spotify India Premium Price

Spotify in India provides very reasonable price tags for the subscription to its platforms. Not only the price tags are reasonable, but they are also specially curated for a variety of user bases. The cheapest plan from the company is called a ‘Mini’ plan, and users can get it just for Rs 7 a day. This plan offers up to 30 songs downloaded on one mobile device and ad-free listening to music.

The company also offers an individual plan that costs Rs 119 a month; however, as a first-year offer, users can get it for Rs 799 for a one-time payment. This plan offers over 10k song downloads on five devices along with ad-free music streaming. Next is a duo plan which costs Rs 149 per month for two accounts and offers the same benefits as the individual plan. Lastly, Spotify offers a family plan that costs Rs 179 per month for a total of six accounts.