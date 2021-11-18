BSNL Selfcare Has 500K Downloads With 4.3 Star Rating on Play Store

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) recently introduced the ‘BSNL Selfcare’ application for users across India. On the Google Play Store, the app’s total downloads show that the app has been installed more than 500k or 5,00,000 times. But not only this, the application has been rated 4.3 stars out of 5 stars which is definitely a big positive. BSNL’s earlier mobile application was rusty and looked like an app built for the last decade.

Many have pointed out that the application’s user interface (UI) looks a lot like the Vodafone Idea’s mobile app. But that’s actually good. BSNL has definitely changed the way people purchase its plans online through the mobile app and check their remaining balance and data.

BSNL Selfcare App Features You Should Know About

The sole purpose of the BSNL Selfcare app is to help users manage their accounts and track usage of services. All of the prepaid plans offered by the company are listed inside the application. Further, the app also recommends certain packs to the users to make their life easier and save time. You can find everything inside the app related to the plan that you are looking for. Every detail, including the amount of data offered, validity, and other benefits, are mentioned.

But the best thing about this app is you can add and manage multiple BSNL numbers. So if you have old parents you are worried about losing contact with because they can’t recharge on their own, that worry can now sit in the corner BSNL allows users to recharge multiple accounts through the Selfcare app.

The UI is very clean and simple, which allows users to save time and everything is easy to understand inside the application. This was a much-needed step from BSNL, and looking at the ratings that the app has received, it is comfortable to say that BSNL Selfcare is a successful application.