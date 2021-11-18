Vodafone Idea Looking for an Enterprise Digital Lead

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is currently looking for a person to fulfil the job post of ‘Enterprise Digital Lead’. The role of the person for the job will be to enable the digital business vision, strategy, and objectives of the company. The candidate applying for the job will be expected to work with a wider Vi Business unit to achieve the targets of the digital vision of the company.

The Enterprise Digital Lead will also have to monitor the progress and financials of business outcomes. There is a lot more than the person applying for the role is expected to do. It will be a full-time job in the company. For getting the complete details about the job, you can go to the company’s LinkedIn Profile.

Vodafone Idea is also looking for a ‘Global Account Manager’. The details of the job are also present in the LinkedIn profile of the company.

Vodafone Idea Expanding B2B Segment Fast

Vodafone Idea has been unable to make a huge impact with its B2C services. The mobile network of the company is said to be inferior to Bharti Airtel and Jio’s networks. However, that’s not the only source of revenue for the company.

Vi understands the kind of revenues that can be generated through the enterprise business as well. The B2B market allows heavy deals to take place where marginal profits could be very higher than the B2C market.

The telco is also looking for a person for the ‘Segment and Content Marketing’ role for handling and engaging with B2B content. These recent hirings of the company suggest that it is looking to double down on the enterprise sector as well. Even 5G is going to help the telcos boost their enterprise revenues by multiple folds, which is something Vodafone Idea would be looking forward to. Even Bharti Airtel is offering enterprise services to customers/clients across India.