Why Rs 249 Prepaid Plan from Airtel is Best Short-Term Option

Bharti Airtel offers users a Rs 249 prepaid plan, but so does Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi). All of the telcos offer this plan with the same validity, which is 28 days. But as TelecomTalk reported recently, Bharti Airtel is also offering additional bonus data with its Rs 249 plan.

With Airtel’s Rs 249 plan, users will get 500MB or 0.5GB of bonus data daily for the entire 28 days. Since the plan normally comes with 1.5GB daily data, with the bonus data added, it will become 2GB daily data. Users will have to redeem the bonus data from their Airtel Thanks application.

Jio Also Offers 2GB of Daily Data With the Rs 249 Plan, But Why Is Airtel Better?

Reliance Jio also offers 2GB daily data with its Rs 249 plan. Until recently, Jio’s plan was the best when it came to spending Rs 249. But with the bonus data, Airtel has matched Jio’s offering. On top of that, Airtel also offers users Airtel Thanks benefits.

The Airtel Thanks benefits include a free subscription to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition for one month, Wynk Music, Shaw Academy, and more. However, with Jio’s plan, you don’t get such additional benefits. Jio offers basic subscriptions to Jio apps with its plan.

Vodafone Idea offers 1.5GB of daily data with its plan. But it’s in a league of its own. Even though it offers lesser data, the company bundles this plan with the Binge All Night and Weekend Data Rollover offers. So even Vi’s Rs 249 plan is not out of the race, but again, many people might not use unlimited data offered between 12 AM and 6 AM every day. Thus, 1.5GB daily data could fall short for some, and that is why it is better to go for the Rs 249 offer from Bharti Airtel if you are looking for a short term plan.