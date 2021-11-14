Bharti Airtel Offering 500MB Free Daily Data With This Plan

Bharti Airtel has just introduced a new offer wherein it will offer 500MB free daily data to the user. This offer is only applicable to one prepaid plan from the telco and that plan costs Rs 249. It is not a new plan. Airtel has just added the extra data offer for the users. The 500MB or 0.5GB of data can be redeemed daily by the users through the Airtel Thanks app. Let’s check all that a user will get with the Rs 249 prepaid plan from the telco.

Bharti Airtel Rs 249 Prepaid Plan Now Comes With More Data

Bharti Airtel has kept all the older benefits of the plan the same and just added the 500MB additional data every day. The Rs 249 plan will offer users 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day along with Airtel Thanks benefits.

The Airtel Thanks benefits will also include an additional 500MB of data every day which can be redeemed directly through the Airtel Thanks mobile app. This means, effectively, users will be getting 2GB daily data with the plan. The Rs 249 plan has a validity of 28 days which means instead of getting 42GB of total data, users will now get 56GB of data.

In essence, this plan has become a new 2GB daily data offering from the company. The other Airtel Thanks benefits included with the plan are Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition trial for one month, Shaw Academy for 1 year, Apollo 24|7 Circle, Free Hellotunes subscriptions, Wynk Music, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

The Rs 249 plan has certainly become a better deal than the Rs 219 plan which comes with 1GB of daily data and 28 days of validity. All of the other benefits of the Rs 219 plan match with the Rs 249 plan. So why would someone just not pay Rs 30 more and get the Rs 249 plan from Airtel? The 500MB additional data would act as a decoy strategy for the telco to push customers to choose the Rs 249 plan over the Rs 219 plan.

Bharti Airtel and Relinace Jio Now Offer Same Rs 249 Plan

Reliance Jio offers 2GB of daily data with its Rs 249 plan with service validity of 28 days. This is what Bharti Airtel offers as well now. The additional benefits offered by Airtel are way better and larger in number. Jio offers subscriptions to basic Jio applications and also a 20% cashback under the JioMart Maha Cashback offer.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is the only telco offering 1.5GB daily data with the Rs 249 plan in the country now. But there’s another argument that can be made for Vodafone Idea as the telco offers Weekend Data Rollover and Binge All Night offer with its Rs 249 plan. These two offers from Vi still are better than what both Reliance Jio and Airtel are offering to their customers. It won’t be surprising if Vi doesn’t bump up the data benefits on the Rs 249 plan to match its competitors. Vi is looking for increasing its overall revenues and that would only be possible with more premium networks and premium plans.