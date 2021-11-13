5G Network – A Boon or A Bane?



The world of cellular networks is getting better and enhanced with technologies each passing day. The advancements in these technologies provide users with better and improved services. The introduction of the fifth-generation cellular network, 5G, is changing the game around the world. It is already replacing the 4G networks across the globe and offers seamless services to users in need of internet data. Even the developers benefit from the 5G network as they get to deploy their applications faster than ever. However, like everything else, 5G has its own advantages and disadvantages and in this article, we should have a look at those.

The High Speed, Low Latency Cellular Network

The fifth-generation cellular network is much faster than its predecessor when it comes to functioning on smartphones or any other device. The casual users get access to movies, videos, and seconds in seconds using 5G and the organizations can use it for automation, advanced web conferencing, and more using up to 20Gbps of internet speed it provides.

With faster speed than ever, 5G also provides a very low latent network as compared to 4G or 4G LTE, and applications such as AI, IoT, virtual reality could operate very seamlessly using the cellular network. Smartphone users can access webpages and browsers without any difficulty. 5G not only helps users to save hours of the day but also improves the overall efficiency.

5G – The Efficient Cellular Network

One of the best things about the introduction of 5G is that its delivery capacity is a hundred times better than that of 4G. Users can get much better performance as 5G allows a smooth transition between cellular and Wi-Fi wireless strategies. Probably the biggest advantage of 5G is the increased bandwidth it provides aiding in faster transfer of data.

5G network is also making it easier for technologies to advance further. It provides connectivity across multiple devices such as drones or sensors as well. The option to smoothly connect with IoT can help industries to increase their productivity among other things.

Limitations of 5G

Even though 5G is a faster and efficient cellular network in history, it does have very limited availability. Only developed cities around the globe may benefit from the 5G network and it will be a while until everyone gets access to it. Additionally, 5G frequency can be hindered very easily by tall trees and buildings and even rain. More towers are needed to increase the coverage which is expensive as well as time-taking.

5G May Not Always Be User Friendly

Although users get amazing download speed with 5G network, the upload speed, however, is not that fast and isn’t even more than 100Mbps as compared to 4G. The other issue users face is the draining battery because of the usage of 5G connections. New battery technologies are required to be introduced by manufacturers in order to resolve the issue.

The increased bandwidth of 5G also creates a higher probability of hacking than ever before. Companies using it across multiple devices need to deploy extra security infrastructure in order to protect their data. The lack of encryption also makes it quite easier for hackers to attack exactly where they want to. Consumers need to be more aware of the security while using 5G networks.