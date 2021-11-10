Satcom and Telcos at Difference Over mmWave 5G Spectrum

India is currently very far from seeing live commercial 5G networks. Like we have said before, the delay is not a bad thing. However, there are a few things that India needs to get clarity on as fast as possible. One of those things is the allocation of spectrum to the telecom service providers (TSPs) and the satellite communications (satcom) companies.

2022 would not only see heavy developments in the 5G segment, but also the satcom industry will grow with the arrival of global private players such as Starlink, OneWeb, and more. Both the TSPs and satcom players will require the crucial millimetre wavelength (mmWave) spectrum for providing high-speed connectivity services.

Satcom Companies Recommend Reserving a Portion of mmWave Band for Satellite Broadband

The satcom companies have recommended that there should be a reserved amount of spectrum for both the TSPs and the satellite broadband players so that there’s no interference in providing services.

According to a Business Standard report, a proposal for only offering mmWave spectrum in the 24.5 GHz to 28.5 GHz band to the mobile operators for providing 5G services is being discussed by the relevant authorities.

However, the telcos don’t have the spectrum to be reserved this way for them. They want to get access to even higher frequency bands. Reliance Jio has said the same to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Jio said that a phased spectrum auction would hit the roll-out of 5G services in India.

The decision regarding the 5G spectrum auctions by the DoT will be very crucial and something that both the satcom players and the telecom operators would be looking forward to. The new National Frequency Allocation Policy (NFAP) is yet to come, and it will be heavily influenced by the recommendations that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) puts forth.

The TRAI is currently considering the fresh base price for the 5G spectrum bands, which will also include spectrum in the 600 MHz band.