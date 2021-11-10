5G Smartphones Getting More Traction in India

Reported by Chakri K

Highlights

  • While the 5G services are yet to be rolled out in India, there is a surge in the shipment of 5G smartphones.
  • 5G smartphones have accounted for 22 percent of the overall market share in Q3 2021, claims a report.
  • Notably, over 20 5G-enabled smartphones were launched during this quarter.

5G Smartphones

While the 5G services are yet to be rolled out in India, there is a surge in the shipment of 5G smartphones. These devices have gained traction and accounted for 22% of the overall market share in Q3 2021, claims a report by CyberMedia Research (CMR). As per the new CMR India Mobile Handset Market Review Report for the third quarter of this year, over 20 5G-enabled smartphones were launched during the September quarter.

Growth In 5G Smartphones Shipments

Notably, it added that the 5G smartphone shipments have gained traction across various price points and continue contributing to the availability, affordability and accessibility. Shipra Sinha, the CMR Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group, stated that the smartphone brands including Samsung, Vivo, Realme, Oppo and OnePlus have started prioritising on 5G and consumers are looking forward to being future-proof with these next-generation devices.

Sinha went on to state that these five brands have shipped an excessive number of 5G smartphones accounting for over $3 billion during the September 2021 quarter. Vivo led the 5G smartphone segment with over an 18% market share. Samsung trails behind with a market share of 16%, claimed the report.

For the whole year, CMR suggests that a potential 5% to 8% year-on-year growth could be seen in the smartphone shipments. When it comes to the fourth quarter, CMR expects the ongoing supply constraints, logistics costs, and high components along with high retail costs will challenge the smartphone brands.

On the demand front, it will be supported by the availability of affordability schemes targeted at smartphone buyers who want to upgrade their devices to experience better specced 5G devices. During the recently concluded festive season sales, there was a strong demand for smartphone upgrades, which was aided by aggressive offers that gave buyers value for money and premium offerings from various brands, added the report.

In Q4 2021 and beyond, we will continue to witness the supply chain constraints and smartphone brands that augment their component supplies and plan their market outreach strategies in advance to be able to succeed. The report anticipates that the consumer sentiment will remain robust all through this period.

Reported By

Managing Editor

