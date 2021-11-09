Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Might Not Come to India

While we have been hearing a lot of rumours and speculations regarding the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for quite some time, the device was delayed due to many reasons including supply chain issues. As per the latest reports, the company is expected to unveil the device at the CES 2022 tech show in January next year. Initially, the smartphone was likely to go official in the US but that seems to have changed.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Release Details

Going by a new report from Korea, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could be sold only in the European market. Furthermore, the report adds that the company was contemplating the idea of canceling the smartphone as indicated by some reports. However, the head of the Mobile Division at Samsung, Roh Tae-moon insisted to release the smartphone. Besides this, the upcoming Samsung smartphone in question will be sold only via select carriers.

It remains to be seen how the Galaxy S21 FE will perform in the market as the device will be a competitive offering by the time it arrives amidst the next-generation flagship smartphones. In fact, the South Korean tech giant itself has started focusing on the next-generation Galaxy S22 series smartphones sometime in January or February in 2022. The lineup is believed to be launched on February 8 and go on sale from February 18.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Expected Specs

Based on previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is speculated to arrive with a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under its hood, the smartphone is tipped to get the power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor or the Exynos 2100 chipset. Both the chipsets are manufactured by Samsung using the 5nm process.

From the reports, the upcoming smartphone from Samsung is expected to be launched in two storage configurations - an entry-level variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and a high-end variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM. A 4380mAh battery accompanied by 25W fast charging support is said to fuel the smartphone.

When it comes to pricing, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be priced under $600 (nearly Rs 44,000). However, we need to wait for the official announcement to know more about the smartphone.