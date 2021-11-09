OnePlus Nord 2 Blasts Again in India

There have been so many incidents of people claiming and complaining about their OnePlus Nord 2 blasting. OnePlus has told Mobile91 that the company takes such matters very seriously and has already reached out to the user and is in the process of collecting details for further investigation.

This time as well, the pictures of the OnePlus Nord 2 after the blast are circulating the internet. It legit looks like the OnePlus Nord 2. Further, the pictures that have been shared by the Twitter user show that the owner of the device have had to face burns in the body.

OnePlus Nord 2 Blast Reason

The thing is, there has been no statement from OnePlus yet which accepts that the blast has happened and thus, there’s no reason given for it yet. In one of the earlier incidents, OnePlus said that the user was lying.

But this time, it looks quite legit from the pictures as no one in their right mind would lie about this. This also reopens all the previous complaints and brings them into focus. This has become a bigger issue than OnePlus would have thought.

The OnePlus Nord 2 isn’t a cheap or affordable entry-level segment device. It is priced in the mid-range premium category and a phone like this from any company shouldn’t blast. This incident will give shockwaves to the owners of the OnePlus Nord 2 in India.

OnePlus is yet to give an official statement about this. Until then, we can’t conclude anything. If you have a OnePlus Nord 2, please be careful. Multiple complaints of the device blasting in recent times is a concern for everyone including the company. There’s no reason why you should not take precautions while using this smartphone. It will be worth the wait to see OnePlus come out with a statement regarding the same. The device is available in India at a starting price of Rs 27,999.