Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and Samsung Galaxy S22 Likely to Launch in Early 2022

Although the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is still awaited, leaks of the device are plenty in the market. The probable cause of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE not being launched yet after its predecessor Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was launched in September is being speculated as to the shortage of chips worldwide due to which manufacturers around the world have been facing supply constraints. The recent leak reveals a possible launch date for the device and also a model from the company’s flagship Galaxy S series, Galaxy S22. The Galaxy S series is likely to feature multiple models as usual.

The Probable Dates and Features of the Devices

According to the sources, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may be slated to launch on January 4, 2022, and will probably have no pre-order period. Whereas the sales for the phone are expected to begin on January 11. Although Samsung has made no official announcements, it is being speculated that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may be unveiled in next year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) which will begin from January 5 in Las Vegas.

On the other hand, a speculator suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series can be revealed on February 8th, 2022, and will begin its pre-order on the very same day. The device is expected to roll out for sales on February 18th, 2022. It is to be noted that leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra model have already surfaced. The images suggest that the device will have a curved edge, hole punched display. A quad rear camera setup can also be seen in the image of the device and it is also rumored that the device will have a devoted space for an S Pen.

Talking about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE series, it is being speculated that the device might have a similar look as of Samsung Galaxy S21 series. The upcoming device by Samsung is likely to have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The processor of the device on the other hand is tipped to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Moreover, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may come with a powerful 4500mAh battery and could support 25W charging.