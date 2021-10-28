Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Screen To Break Peak Brightness Record

Over the past few weeks, we have been coming across several rumours and leaks regarding the next-generation flagship Galaxy S series smartphones. One of the devices that has been circulating in rumours is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. As per fresh information, the high-end Galaxy S22 Ultra is believed to break the records in terms of highest peak brightness.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Display Brightness

As per the tipster @UniverseIce, the high-end Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone is all set to break the record with its tech giant’s OLED display. The display will deliver peak brightness, which is tipped to be higher than any other offerings from the brand. Furthermore, the tipster has added that the company might keep the best display panels for itself.

Though the tipster went on to detail that the upcoming Samsung smartphone will deliver a peak brightness, he did not refrain from revealing its actual figure. Previous reports related to peak brightness hinted that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra might feature a maximum brightness of 1,800 nits. However, this is just a speculation and we cannot take this report seriously until there is an official confirmation.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Rumoured Specs

Recently, we have been coming across other rumoured specs of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. One of the leaks show the camera specs of the smartphone. The camera department notes that the device could arrive with a quad-camera setup with a 108MP primary camera sensor with HM3 sensor that could measure 1.33-inch with an aperture of f/1.8 and a field of view of 85-degree.

The other aspects that we know about the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s camera include a 12MP secondary 0.6x Sony of 1/2.55-inch sensor size, an aperture of f/2.2 and a field of view of 120-degree, a 10MP tertiary Sony sensor of 1.3.52-inch sensor, 10x zoom, and a field of view of 11-degree and a fourth 10MP sensor with a 3x zoom, a new Sony 1/3.52-inch, an aperture of f/2.4 and a field of view of 36-degree. The other notable rumour that we have seen about this upcoming smartphone is a 6.8-inch curved display with a waterdrop notch.