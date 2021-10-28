Binatone MiFi 4G Mobile Hotspot Device Launched In India

A leading telecommunications company, Binatone is a leading manufacturer of innovative IoT, smart home and consumer electronic devices for the home, baby, personal audio and lifestyle camera categories. Now, the company has announced the launch of a new MiFi 4G Mobile Hotspot device in India. Notably, this new device is compatible with all networks such as 2G, 3G and 4G in the country. It is portable and compact and lets users share their Wi-Fi connection with as many as 10 devices including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and CCTV cameras simultaneously.

Priced at Rs 3,799, the MiFi 4G Mobile Hotspot device from Binatone will go on sale via Flipkart from today. Let’s take a look at the features and specs of this hotspot device from here.

Binatone MiFi 4G Mobile Hotspot Device

The Binatone MiFi 4G Mobile Hotspot device is ideal for the requirements of users in India. It is compatible with the leading internet providers in the country such as Airtel, BSNL, Vi and Jio. The device is fitted with a 2700mAh battery that ensures users enjoy connectivity continuously for up to nine hours on a single charge. The lightweight and compact device provides seamless and high-speed secured internet anywhere, anytime.

Launched to address the challenges related to speed and connectivity, the Binatone MiFi 4G Mobile Hotspot device is an ideal solution for those who are working from home, during travel, on business trips, or confirmed to small space areas. The hotspot device comes with a USB port, a SIM card slot, and a power button. The screen shows the battery life, signal strength, Wi-Fi status and SMS.

The Binatone MiFi 4G Mobile Hotspot device lives to the vision of the company to combine innovation as well as technology. It ensures to provide secure internet connectivity, and convenience to cater to the needs of customers. Especially, it is beneficial during the pandemic when many resorted to the ongoing trend of work from home. During the festive season, wherein there are many offers and discounts, the launch of this hotspot device could be an excellent option for those working from home or elsewhere as they can have the assurance of complete connectivity.