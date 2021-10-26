Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Camera Specs Hinted

Of late, we have been hearing a lot of reports regarding the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra that could be launched in early 2022. Being the sequel to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, this smartphone is all set to go official in January 2022. It was circulating in speculations even before the announcement of the foldable smartphones back in August this year. This smartphone is all set to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+. Now, a leak has revealed the camera specifications of the next-generation Galaxy S smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Camera Specs

As per a tweet from the tipster Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra might arrive with a similar quad-camera setup that we saw on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Being an upgraded model, it could feature improved sensors as compared to its predecessor. As per the tipster, the Galaxy S22 Ultra could feature a 108MP primary camera sensor with an improved version of HM3, a 1/1.33-inch sensor size, a 0.8µm pixel sensor, an aperture of f/1.8 aperture, and a field of view of 85-degree.

The upcoming Samsung smartphone is tipped to feature a 12MP secondary ultra-wide-camera sensor from Sony. The sensor size is said to be 1.2.55-inch, a 1.4µm pixel size, and an aperture of f/2.2 aperture. Also, the field of view of this sensor is said to be 120-degree. The third sensor within this camera unit is said to be a 3x 10MP telephoto lens, which is a Sony sensor. The other details of the sensor likely include 1/3.52-inch sensor size, a 1.12µm pixel size, an aperture of f/2.4 and a field of view of 36-degree.

Lastly, it is tipped to have another sensor with a 10MP periscope lens with 10x zoom. This Sony sensor is touted to include a similar pixel and sensor size as the telephoto lens. The aperture of this sensor is said to be f/4.9 and the field of view is likely to be 11-degree.

Previous reports have also suggested the presence of a quad-camera module on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, this is the first time we have come across other camera details of the smartphone.