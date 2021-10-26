iPhone SE Plus Launch Set For 2022, iPhone SE 3 Delayed For 2024

Rumours have claimed that Apple is prepping a new variant of the affordable iPhone SE is all set to be unveiled in 2022. Now, a new word from Ross Young, a display analyst has suggested that the company might take the wraps off a new device called iPhone SE Plus. Despite its name, the device could not make use of a bigger display. The analyst notes that the upcoming iPhone SE might arrive with a 4.7-inch LCD display, which is available in the existing variant of the affordable iPhone that has the same screen size of the discontinued iPhone 8.

Notably, this is in line with the existing rumours that we have heard about the next iPhone SE. This report speculates that Apple is planning to stick to the 4.7-inch form factor.

iPhone SE Plus Rumours

In 2019, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that the Cupertino tech giant was working on an iPhone SE 2 Plus that could feature a larger display. Back then, it was hinted that the company could release this smartphone in 2021. However, no such smartphone materialised and Kuo took back his claims. His latest iPhone SE claims pointed out that the next-generation variant will have a display size that is similar to what we have seen in the existing model.

Also, Kuo stated that the upcoming iPhone SE might come with 5G support, which was reiterated by Young. Eventually, the moniker iPhone SE Plus could materialise and arrive with faster connectivity. Traditionally, iPhone 6, iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus but the company replaced Plus with Pro Max models. So, this suggests that the company could recycle the Plus name once again.

Previously, we have heard about the iPhone SE apart from the rumours regarding 4.7-inch screen size and support for 5G connectivity. Eventually, it might not have much to provide in terms of features upgrades. Also, it is expected to get the power from a new A-series processor and could be the most adorable 5G iPhone when it is launched.

With these reports, the tipster claims that the company is working on a larger variant of the iPhone SE next. It is expected to flaunt a larger 5.7-inch display to a 6.1-inch LCD display with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera sensor. Young adds that the iPhone SE 3 that hit the reports recently could be launched in 2024.