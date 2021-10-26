WhatsApp Business Accounts Get New Feature For Customers To Rate Messages

Reportedly, the instant messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will let users add a message rating for business accounts. This feature will let users rate the messages sent by business users, which is something like adding feedback. This feature is rolling out for the Android beta users and a few iOS users have also mentioned to have witnessed this feature. With this feature, users can rate a message with up to five stars with the maximum being five stars and the lowest being one star. For now, there is no option to give direct feedback to the WhatsApp Business accounts.

WhatsApp Business Accounts Get New Feature

A report by the WhatsApp tracker site WABetaInfo suggests that the latest Android beta version 2.21.22.7 has been spotted to have a new message rating feature. It has been enabled for beta users. The existing beta users of the app might be able to take advantage of this capability. Already, several WhatsApp beta users of Android are receiving this feature. Now, it has been reported that some users of the WhatsApp beta for iOS are also getting this capability.

The tracker site also notes that the message rating works for WhatsApp Business accounts. This feature is available only when you receive messages from business accounts. When you rate a message, WhatsApp cannot see its contest and the service cannot see who rated it to make the feedback anonymous. Reportedly, this feature does not break the app’s end-to-end encryption of messages and the rated messages are invisibile to the user’s eyes.

However, WhatsApp as well as business accounts can seegeneral feedback about the messages that are sent from businesses. But they will not be able to see who actually rated these messages. In the rating alert, the app notes that the ratings look forward to help businesses improve their customers’ messaging experience.

In order to rate a message sent by businesses on WhatsApp, you need to tap and hold a message to open a dialog box. Previously, the ‘Report’ option would show up alongside ‘Copy’ to mark some inappropriate messages as spam. Now, the ‘Rate’ option has been added alongside the same for the beta users.