Kodak CA Pro Android 10 Powered Smart TV Series Launched in India

Kodak has just announced the CA Pro Smart TV series in India. The Kodak CA Pro will be available in two sizes - 43-inch and 50-inch. The CA Pro series from Kodak comes running on the Android TV 10 platform and will bring access to all the latest applications that are available in the Google Play Store. The new Smart TV series will be available directly on Flipkart and will become a part of the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. Let’s take a look at the specifications/features and price of the Kodak CA Pro Smart TV series.

Kodak CA Pro Smart TV Series Specifications/Features

The Kodak CA Pro Smart TV series is a complete work from home solution for consumers. Whether you need Chromecast for video meetings or need to access documents or built-in apps such as Google Classroom and YouTube, all of it can be done in a jiffy. The Kodak CA Pro series is powered by the ARM Cortex A53 SoC and runs on Android TV 10 platform. Connectivity options include an HDMI 3 port, USB 2.0 port, and Bluetooth v5.0. It also supports dual-band Wi-Fi.

The Smart TV series comes with 40W sound output and Dolby MS12 & DTS TruSurround support.

Users can gain access to over 6000+ applications on the Google Play Store after signing in with a Google ID. The remote of the TV comes with hotkeys for apps including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Google Play Store.

Mr Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd, said the company is looking to gain over 7% market share in the Smart TV category.

Kodak CA Pro Smart TV Series Price and Availability

The Kodak CA Pro Smart TV series will come in two sizes, 43-inch (43 CA PRO) and 50-inch (50 CA PRO). The 43-inch model will be available at a starting price of Rs 27,999, and the 50-inch model will be available at a starting price of Rs 33,999. The Kodak CA Pro Smart TV series will be available on Flipkart starting on October 28 and October 27 for early access members.