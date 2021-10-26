Alliance Broadband Every Plan Under Rs 1000 With OTT Benefits

Alliance Broadband offers a slew of internet plans that come with benefits such as OTT subscriptions. This service provider offers free two months service for select plans and can compete against the benefits offered by Reliance Jio and Airtel. Let’s take a look at the various plans offered by the company under Rs 1,000 along with the various benefits that users can avail.

Alliance Broadband Entry Plan

The Alliance Broadband Entry plan is priced at Rs 700. It offers an internet speed of 100 Mbps and comes with six months recharge at least. This broadband plan includes OTT benefits such as 3 months of Amazon Prime for free, and Hoichoi, Hungama, Addatimes, eros now, Epic On and Shemaroo me. The data offered by this plan is truly unlimited meaning there are no fair-usage-policy (FUP) restrictions.

Alliance Broadband Smart Plan

Alliance Broadband Smart internet plan comes with benefits such as 3 months of Amazon Prime for free, six months of Sony LIV for free. The other OTT benefits are Hoichoi, Hungama, Addatimes, eros now, Epic On, ZEE5 and Shemaroo me. This plan from Alliance Broadband offers an internet speed of 125 Mbps and is priced at Rs 850 per month. This plan also offers truly unlimited data to the users.

Alliance Broadband Cruise Plan

Alliance Broadband offers its Cruis plan for a monthly cost of Rs 1,000. This plan can be purchased for a minimum of 6 months. It offers 125 Mbps download and upload speeds and also offers unlimited data. It includes over-the-top (OTT) benefits of Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5 Premium, Hungama, Hoichoi, Eros Now, AddaTimes, Voot Select, EpicOn, ShemarooMe, AaoNxt. Users also get a free subscription to the Amazon Prime Video for three months with this plan.

Users will have to pay the installation and package charges in advance to the company. Note that installation charges are not refundable in the future.