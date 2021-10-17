Alliance Broadband Offers 11 OTT Benefits With Cruise Plan

Alliance Broadband is a regional internet service provider (ISP) that offers multiple options to users living in Kolkata. The great thing about Alliance Broadband is that it offers truly unlimited data plans. This means that there is no other data cap for the users. There are over 8 plans from the company that come with OTT benefits. Today, we are going to be focusing on one plan that is not only budget-friendly in the context of what it offers but is also a strong competitor to what JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber offer to their users.

Alliance Broadband Cruise Plan Details

Alliance Broadband offers a 150 Mbps plan that is called “Cruise”. This plan is one of the best offered by the company because it bundles in 11 over-the-top (OTT) benefits and also gives unlimited data to the users without any major cost to them. If you are wondering about how much this plan costs, it is Rs 1,000 per month.

But that’s not all; if the users recharge for at least six months, they will also get a 12th OTT subscription of Amazon Prime for three months without any additional cost.

The OTT benefits offered by this plan are Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Hoichoi, Hungama, AddaTimes, Eros Now, Voot Select, EpicON, ShemarooMe, and aaoNXT. Note that there will be installation and package charges that you will have to pay in advance to the company. Further, the installation charges are non-refundable in nature.

Yes, in comparison, you can get a similar plan from JioFiber, but that doesn’t mean this is not good. Airtel Xstream Fiber offers a broadband plan with more speed, but again, it doesn’t mean that this plan is not good. If Alliance Broadband is an option in the place where you live, it can be a really good alternative to the services from the top internet providers just to get a fresh experience.