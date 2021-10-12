BSNL Cinemaplus OTT Service Now Available for Free

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering its ‘Cinemaplus’ (Yupp TV Scope) over-the-top (OTT) service without any additional cost to the users. But this offer is exclusive for the FTTH and DSL broadband customers of the telco. The state-run telecom operator will extend the free OTT service offer to both the existing as well as new customers. The free OTT service scheme is now available in all circles across India. Here is everything you should know about this offer.

BSNL Cinemaplus Service Offer for Broadband Customers

As per a Keralatelecom report, BSNL is availing a free Cinemaplus OTT benefit for its existing and new broadband customers. The telco will offer the service for free for the first month. Post that, the customers will be charged Rs 129 per month + GST from the second to the sixth month. After six months, which is the seventh month onwards, the customers will be charged Rs 199 + GST. If the customer fails to cancel the subscription at the time of the end of the free month, he/she will be automatically charged Rs 129 per month + GST.

For the unaware, BSNL Cinemaplus is a bundled OTT service from the telco that allows users to watch popular web series, live TV channels, new movies, and more from applications such as Yupp TV Scope, ZEE5 Premium, SonyLIV Premium, and Voot Select. Customers who want a free BSNL Cinemaplus subscription can subscribe to the telco’s FTTH or DSL broadband service.

The great thing about the Cinemaplus subscription from BSNL is that users are allowed to stream content on multiple devices at the same time. You can stream content on your TV, laptop, smartphone, or other devices at your convenience.

The offer will be under the continuous review of the operator and it is subject to change anytime the telco wishes to. There’s no end period for this offer but that doesn’t mean it will stay forever anyway.