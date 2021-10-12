OxygenOS 12 Can be Easily Downloaded on OnePlus Devices

If you own a OnePlus 9 or the OnePlus 9 Pro, then you can easily download the OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12. For the unaware, the Android 12 was finally launched on October 4, 2021, for the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). Because it has launched just recently, it might take some time before you get the Android 12 skin from your manufacturer. However, if you want to download the Android 12 custom skin on your OnePlus device before it is rolled out officially, you can. Here’s everything you should know about this.

OxygenOS 12 Custom Skin for OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro

There are a lot of changes that have been introduced to the OxygenOS 12 by OnePlus. There is a redesigned Canvas Always-on-Display. Users will also be able to see three dark mode levels along with a more polished OnePlus shelf. There will be a privy dashboard, Wallpaper-based UX theming, adaptive widgets, and more.

Here’s what you need to do if you want to install the OxygenOS 12 on your OnePlus device. Since the company has not rolled the official stable version of the update, you will have to download the OxygenOS 12 public beta version. A word of caution, though, as it is a beta update, you can expect a number of bugs to be present, which might ruin your experience of the device.

To download the official OxygenOS 12 beta, you will have to go to this website - https://forums.oneplus.com/threads/oxygenos-12-open-beta-1-for-the-oneplus-9-and-oneplus-9-pro.1502946/.

Then keep scrolling down and find “Ready to get started on the Open Beta 1?” You will get to see the download link for the Open Beta Package. Click on the link, and the download for you should start. The download file will be approximately 4GB big. After downloaded, go to the File Manager, find the file, and remove the .jar extension from it. The file will then convert into a .zip file. Then move your file to the internal storage of your device.

Now, go to your Settings, then System, and select Local Upgrade. You will get to see the file you downloaded; just click on it now. Make sure you have backed up all your data into cloud storage before you click on the Install Now button. It will take around ten to fifteen minutes for your smartphone to reboot with the new OxygenOS 12 interface.