WhatsApp Payments Lets You Send Stickers With Your Money

The popular instant messaging platform, WhatsApp introduced the Payments feature in India recently after a long wait. Now, the company intends to push its users towards using the app’s capability to send and receive payments by introducing new features for it. In one such move, WhatsApp Payments has received a range of stickers that will make it more exciting for users who make payments via the messaging app.

WhatsApp Payments Receives Stickers Support

The latest update that brings the in-app stickers support to WhatsApp Payments is specific only to its users in India. As a result, the feature comprises only Indian-themed Payments stickers. The company notes that these new illustrations have been created on several cultural expressions specific to the country indicating money exchange.

For this feature, WhatsApp has joined hands with five Indian illustrators and launched a new pack of Payments stickers exclusively for its Indian users. These stickers have been released in five packs and depict the various experiences related to money and payments in the Indian culture. WhatsApp users can get these stickers under the Payments section while they try to send money to a contact. To use a sticker within WhatsApp Payments, users need to just select the desired sticker while they attempt to transfer funds. The recipient will receive both the money and the selected sticker.

How To Send Stickers With Payments

To send stickers while making payments on WhatsApp, you need to first open the contact’s chat window and click on the Rupee icon between the attachment and camera icons in the input bar. Now, key in the amount you want to transfer to the contact. Here, you will be given an option to add a note to the transaction. With this option, you can select the sticker you want by clicking on the Stickers option beside the Emojis icon. Now, click on Next and Send the payment.

Prior to this, WhatsApp Payments got the QR code scanning capability that lets users make payments to over 20 million stores across India. It is possible to scan codes via the Camera icon in Composer. Also, WhatsApp is likely reward users for making payments soon.