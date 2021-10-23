Spectra, Airtel, BSNL, Excitel Best Broadband Plans for You

The BSNL Bharat Fibre Premium broadband plan priced at Rs 999 per month offers a data speed of 200 Mbps with an FUP limit of 3300GB data. On exhausting this limit, the speed will drop down to 2 Mbps.

The internet service providers in the country are seeing increased traction and have added several million new subscribers during the pandemic. With the necessity of the internet in today’s era, everyone is opting for broadband plans that provide multiple benefits and reliable connectivity. Having said that, the state-run telco BSNL and Airtel are gaining traction for offering reliable connections with bundled benefits. Here, we have curated a list of the best broadband plans from Spectra, Airtel, BSNL, and Excitel.

Spectra AirMesh Lite Broadband Plan

Spectra offers a slew of broadband plans under the AirMesh plans with the notable plan being AirMesh Lite. This broadband plan priced at Rs 999 per month comes with benefits such as 250 Mbps speed, Rs 1,000 installation cost, and an 18 percent GST, which accounts for Rs 360. Eventually, the overall cost of this plan with the same upload and download speed is Rs 4,359.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Premium Broadband Plan

The BSNL Bharat Fibre Premium broadband plan priced at Rs 999 per month offers a data speed of 200 Mbps with an FUP limit of 3300GB data. On exhausting this limit, the speed will drop down to 2 Mbps. The other benefits of this plan include unlimited downloads, unlimited calling to any network and complimentary access to Disney+ Hotstar Premium. This plan is available on quarterly, half-yearly and annual subscriptions as well.

Airtel Broadband Standard Plan

The Standard plan offered by Airtel Broadband is priced at Rs 799 per month. The plan offers up to 100 Mbps internet speed and unlimited internet benefits. Also, there is unlimited calling for both local and STD calls. Besides these, users who subscribe to this Airtel broadband plan will get Airtel Thanks benefits which include Shaw Academy and Wynk Music subscription for free. Subscribers can also choose to get the Xstream DTH box with one-month HD pack with this plan. FUP data offered with this plan is 3.3TB.

Excitel Monthly Plan For Gamers

The Excitel Fibre First broadband plan for gamers is priced at Rs 899 for a month. This plan offers a whopping 300 Mbps speed and the cost per month will drop with a prolonged subscription. For instance, when you opt for the annual subscription, the plan will cost Rs 499 per month. Excitel broadband plans require a refundable security deposit of Rs 2,000. There is no FUP limit on this plan.

