Mobile Recharges Via PhonePe Will be More Expensive Now

There are a ton of third-party applications and online wallets that allow users to recharge with prepaid/postpaid plans as per their convenience. One of the most popular applications among them in India is PhonePe. Now onwards, users who are recharging their SIMs using the PhonePe application will have to pay more. PhonePe will be taking a small processing fee from the customers on every transaction they make through the application. Thus, the mobile recharges will also require users to shell out some extra money. This is a strange development and one which makes PhonePe the first UPI based application in India that will be charging a processing fee on transactions.

PhonePe Will Now Take This Much Extra Money from Users on Mobile Recharges

According to a PTI report, users going with PhonePe will not be charged anything if their recharge amount or plan is under Rs 50. However, people who are recharging with plans between Rs 50 and Rs 100 will be charged Rs 1 extra. Further, the customers who are going with recharge plans above Rs 100 will have to shell out Rs 2 extra as a processing fee to PhonePe.

PhonePe will start charging a processing fee for transactions made through credit cards. While PhonePe is many users’ first option, there are other applications you can go with if you don’t want to pay the extra processing fee.

Apps such as Google Pay, Paytm, and more are there to help you with recharging your phone number directly. Further, you can also directly use your mobile operator’s dedicated application for mobile recharges and pay via net banking or UPI.

This is surely an interesting development. We might see other companies and applications going the same route as of PhonePe to charge a couple of extra rupees for making transactions above a certain limit. The best thing for the users to do now would be to use the mobile operator’s dedicated phone application.