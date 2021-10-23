Jio and Other Operators Might Increase Price of Select Plans

Reliance Jio and its competitors including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are going to increase the price of select prepaid plans in the country. All of these plans will have one thing in common - the over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Amazon Prime Video. If you are wondering why the telecom operators will be increasing the price of these plans, understand that it is because of Amazon’s recent announcement.

Amazon Said It Will Increase Price of Prime Subscription

Amazon recently mentioned on its India website that it will be increasing the price of Prime subscription for users across India. The company hasn’t mentioned an exact date for it, but it will happen soon.

After the price revision, the yearly plan will be available at Rs 1,499 (currently Rs 999), the monthly plan will be available at Rs 179 (currently Rs 129), and the quarterly plan will be available at Rs 459 (currently Rs 329).

The company hasn’t mentioned the reason behind the price revision, but it will be implemented soon. Amazon said that users who have received their Amazon Prime subscription through prepaid or even postpaid plans from their operators will also be affected.

It is worth noting that a few of these operators also offer Amazon Prime subscription with broadband or TV services. There is no clarity on what will happen to these customers and how will the new changes look like, but it will be clear soon enough.

Amazon Prime’s subscription includes access to multiple products of Amazon such as Amazon Music, Amazon Audibles, Amazon Prime Video, and more. Amazon Prime is a very popular service in India. One of the biggest benefits of being an Amazon Prime customer is that it allows users to get their orders faster and users also get early access to sales.

There has been no comment from either of the operators yet and it will be worth looking at the price of the new plans.