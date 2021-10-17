Excitel Offers More Affordable Broadband Plans than JioFiber

Excitel is one of the many broadband service providers in the country. The company has a very interesting take on its competition. If you ever talk about getting affordable, high-quality fiber broadband service in India, one of the top names in the recommendation list will always be of JioFiber. However, Excitel is truly a big competitor for JioFiber in the same regard. Not just for JioFiber, though, but also Airtel for Airtel Xstream Fiber and BSNL Bharat Fibre. Excitel’s broadband plans are even more affordable than what you get with JioFiber.

Excitel Broadband Plans vs JioFiber Broadband Plans

Excitel only offers three broadband plans to the users. These plans come with 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, and 300 Mbps download/upload speeds. The company promises unlimited data to the users without any restrictions on the fair-usage-policy (FUP) limit.

The base plan with 100 Mbps speed comes for Rs 699 per month. Moving ahead, the 200 Mbps and the 300 Mbps plans come for Rs 799 and Rs 899 per month. Excitel offers the most affordable 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps broadband plans. But this is not all; the longer the validity option you go for, the cheaper the plan is going to get for you.

Just to help you understand, the 12 months 100 Mbps plan costs Rs 399 per month (12 months x Rs 399) instead of the standalone monthly cost of Rs 699. It is the same for the 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps plans.

Excitel also offers over-the-top (OTT) benefits with its 300 Mbps broadband plan if the users purchase it for at least three months.

In comparison, JioFiber offers its 100 Mbps plan for the same price as Excitel’s 100 Mbps plan (Rs 699 per month). However, JioFiber puts a 3.3TB cap on the data limit for every month, while Excitel’s plan offers truly unlimited data.

Further, Jio offers its 300 Mbps plan for Rs 1,499, which is just very expensive when compared with what Excitel users are getting. It is worth noting, though, that JioFiber also offers users a free Set-Top Box (STB) to users with its high-end broadband plans. On top of this, there are a ton of OTT benefits offered by Jio. Thus in a way, Jio does deliver a great value to the customers with its plans and services, but there’s just no way it can compete with Excitel’s plans in affordability.

If you are looking for pocket-friendly high-speed broadband plans, Excitel will make for a better option than JioFiber. You can go for the 300 Mbps broadband plan for 3 months from Excitel if you also want OTT benefits.