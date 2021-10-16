Samsung Galaxy S22 Might Feature Wider Display With Ultra-Narrow Bezels

Samsung is expected to push the meaning of ultra-flagship to the next level. As per recent developments, the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S22 has been pushed back to January for the overdue release of the Galaxy S21 FE. It seems that the S22 series devices will be wider than the S21 series devices. The Snapdragon 898 will be debuting around mid-December, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to be the first to be powered with it.

Samsung S22 and S22+ Expected Specifications

According to a report from IT Home, a picture was released on what to expect from Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+. The image shows the tempered glass of both the models made by the accessory manufacturer prior to the release of the phone.

As per the photograph shared, one can see that the device has rounder corners than the previous year’s model. The smartphone is equipped with equal bezels, which Apple has continued from the beginning with its iPhone models. It is worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series has already acquired the 3C Certification in China.

The models might feature a conventional punch-hole selfie. The Samsung Galaxy S22 might come with a 6.1-inch display and the S22+ with a 6.6-inch screen. In terms of optics, both the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ is expected to get an upgrade with Samsung’s ISOCELL GN5, which is a 50MP sensor with all-directional autofocus.

As per the 3C Certification, this handset might have 25W charging technology. The vanilla Galaxy S22 might come with a 3700mAh battery, while the S22+ might come with a 5000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra might have a design similar to the Galaxy Note series with stylus support.

The fixed date for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is not out yet. But the launch is expected to be in the first month of 2022. The Galaxy S21 FE might come out with the Android 12 OS out of the box.