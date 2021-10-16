You Broadband Rs 400 Plan Is Perfect for Most

You Broadband, a broadband internet subsidiary of Vodafone Idea (Vi), provides services across multiple regions of India. The company has revamped a lot of its offerings in 2021. The revamped plans are available in select circles. There’s a Rs 400 plan offered by the company that is available in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This plan is perfect for people looking for an entry-level offering that offers decent benefits and is also pocket friendly. Let’s take a look at what’s special about this plan.

You Broadband Rs 400 Plan Details

As mentioned above, You Broadband offers a Rs 400 plan to the users in Ahmedabad. This plan offers 30 Mbps of speed and 3.5TB fair-usage-policy (FUP) data to the users. The price mentioned here is exclusive of taxes. Including tax, the total amount that the consumer will have to shell out is Rs 472.

This is not bad considering that you get exactly the same benefits from JioFiber and for the same price. The company doesn’t charge installation on select plans, but the 30 Mbps plan for one month is probably going to include some installation charges.

Note that for a Wi-Fi router, you will have to pay You Broadband one time completely refundable security deposit of Rs 1,999. Users can also avail voice + data plans from You Broadband. But for such plans, consumers have to pay more. The same broadband plan is also available for the long term.

Users who purchase this plan for 90 days will get 5 days of extra service (95 days in total). For 180 days, the company will offer 10 additional days (total 190 days) of service without any extra cost and for 365 days, You Broadband bumps up the service by 15 more days (380 days in total). This plan is perfect for a small family because it delivers sufficient speeds and offers 3.5TB of data every month. Further, it is more affordable compared to the entry-level plans from Airtel and BSNL.