iPhone 12 Is Okay or Should You Go for iPhone 13?

The Apple iPhone 13 series was launched last month and since then it has been a case of people wondering whether they should go all out for an iPhone 13 device or whether they should buy the previous year’s iPhone 12. There are a few things that every person going for an iPhone device should know. First of all, the iOS updates with iPhones is not an issue. This is because, unlike the Android devices, Apple rolls out the latest iOS updates even for quite old iPhones. Just for an example, even the iPhone 6 series devices got the iOS 15 update in 2021. So you won’t have to worry about the iPhone 12 series devices not getting update even four or five years down the line. So what’s really changed with the iPhone 13 series that affects the end-user?

iPhone 13 Series Updates Don’t Really Make a Huge Difference

The iPhone 13 series devices come with the latest A15 Bionic chipset, better cameras, and the Cinematic Video mode. The battery backup is much better and the users get a 120Hz refresh rate display with the new iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

There’s literally no other visible or noteworthy difference between the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 series.

Do these differences really make a huge case for the iPhone 13 series? People who love to capture images on their smartphones would argue “yes”. But people with an average and basic need for their smartphone would ideally go for the iPhone 12 series.

Because for average users, the battery of the iPhone 12 device would also suffice. Yes, the iPhone 13 is better, but it is also costlier. However, there’s one thing that makes the case for iPhone 13 as well and that is the storage options available for the users. For iPhone 12, the base variant is 64GB but for the iPhone 13, the base variant is 128GB.

The iPhone 13 is available in India at a starting rate of Rs 79,900 (128GB) while the iPhone 12 is available at a starting rate of Rs 59,999 (64GB).