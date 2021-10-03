iPhone 12 Series Starting at Rs 39,000 Today

iPhone 12 series is starting at Rs 39,000 in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. If you were thinking of getting an iPhone 13, this could be a better bet for you. While the iPhone 13 series has a more powerful chipset, better cameras, and an improved battery life, the iPhone 12 series can still be very handy for you in 2021 and the coming years. You can get the iPhone 12 mini at a starting price of Rs 38,999 in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale that's going on right now. Note that the sale will only be in place until October 10, 2021.

The Rs 38,999 iPhone 12 mini is the 64GB storage model. While the other variants will cost Rs 43,999 (128GB), and Rs 53,999 (256GB). The device is available in all the colour options.

iPhone 12 Base Variant Starts at Rs 49,999

The iPhone 12’s base variant with 64GB is starting at a price of Rs 49,999. The other variants of the device are priced at Rs 55,999 (128GB) and Rs 66,999 (256GB). The iPhone 12 is also available in all the colour options in the Big Billion Days sale offer.

If you are looking to get the ‘Pro’ models, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is a better option for you. The iPhone 12 Pro’s base variant with 128GB is starting at Rs 99,900. The 256GB and 512GB variants of the iPhone 12 Pro are priced at Rs 1,09,900 and Rs 1,29,900. At the same time, if you can spend a little more, you will get the iPhone 12 Pro Max in two variants on Amazon - 256GB and 512GB. The 256GB variant is priced at Rs 1,19,900 while the 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,49,900.

These are great deals unless of course you only want to buy the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 13 series comes at the same price as the iPhone 12 series when it was launched. But there's just one thing, the iPhone 13 series won't be available very easily because of limited stock.