Vodafone Idea Offers Better Rs 500 Plan than Jio

Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers some of the best-prepaid plans compared to its rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. There are two reasons why Vi’s prepaid plans can’t be beaten by any other operator when it comes to benefits - a) weekend data rollover and b) binge all night offer. These two offers change the dynamic of the prepaid plans offered by the company. Today, we are looking at the Rs 500 prepaid plans offered by Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio. Vi’s Rs 500 prepaid plan is way better than what you get from Reliance Jio. Check out the benefits offered by the concerned plans below.

Reliance Jio Rs 499 Plan

Reliance Jio offers a Rs 499 plan to the users. It was introduced recently by the company when Disney+ Hotstar changed the pricing structure of its plans. With its Rs 499 prepaid plan, Reliance Jio offers 28 days of service validity.

Users get 3GB daily data for the entire 28 days, and the company also offers 6GB of bonus data. So the total data offered by this plan is 90GB (including bonus data). The company also offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with this plan.

Reliance Jio also offers a free Disney+ Hotstar mobile-only subscription to the users for one year. This subscription’s standalone cost is Rs 499. Users also get free access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Now let’s take a look at the prepaid plan offered by Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea Rs 501 Plan

Vodafone Idea offers a Rs 501 plan to the users. This plan was also introduced recently. It comes with both the weekend data rollover and binge all night offers.

With this plan, users get 3GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. Vi offers its Rs 501 plan with a service validity of 28 days, the same as Jio’s plan. However, users also get 16GB of bonus data with the plan. In comparison, Jio only offers 6GB of bonus data. So the total data offered by Vi’s Rs 501 plan is 100GB.

Vodafone Idea also offers a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile-only subscription worth Rs 499 for one year without any additional cost to the users.

The reason why this plan is better than the offering of Reliance Jio is not just the extra bonus data. But also the weekend data rollover or binge all night offers provided by the company. These offers just multiple the data experience offered by the Vodafone Idea’s prepaid plan. Reliance Jio’s plan is also good, but in front of this plan from Vodafone Idea, Jio’s plan looks a little colourless.