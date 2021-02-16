WhatsApp Payments feature was launched in Indian region back in November 2020. Since then, many Indian WhatsApp users have been using the feature to send money to friends and family members via chats in the app. In case you are not aware, WhatsApp Payments is a UPI-based platform where user can send money without entering their virtual payment address, bank account number or IFSC code.

How to Transfer Money Via WhatsApp Payments?

To transfer money using WhatsApp Payments, open the app and select the contact you would like to make the transaction. Navigate to the attach button in the chat and click on the payment option. Enter the desired amount which you wish to send to the other user. Finalise the payment amount and insert your UPI PIN code. Once the PIN Code is entered, the payment will be processed, and you will be able to see the amount sent in a message box.

WhatsApp users will not have to follow any steps if they receive money via WhatsApp Payments. The Facebook-owned platform will send a direct message to the user.

How to Add Bank Account in WhatsApp Payments?

To link a bank account to WhatsApp Payments, navigate to the settings option and click on the ‘Payments’ option. Verify your mobile number using SMS and complete the verification process. Once the verification process is completed, you will see the list of all the supported UPI banks. Select your desired bank and fill-in all the required details to complete the setup for activating WhatsApp Payment feature in your account.

Things to Know About WhatsApp Payments

WhatsApp Payments will allow users to send and receive money across the platform. All the users who use WhatsApp Payment are advised not to disclose any information regarding their card information or UPI pin with any user. WhatsApp Payment will never ask the users to share their sensitive information in order to reap benefits from the feature.