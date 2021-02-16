Daiwa Smart TVs 32-inch and 39-inch Variants Launched in India, Check Price and Specifications

Daiwa, the homegrown consumer brand of India has launched two new sizes of the TV screens with in-built Alexa - ’32-inch and 39-inch’

By February 16th, 2021 AT 5:31 PM
  • Technology News
  • TV
    Daiwa, the homegrown consumer brand of India has launched two new sizes of the TV screens with in-built Alexa – ’32-inch and 39-inch’. The Smart TVs run on Android 8 platform powered by a quad-core processor. The Smart TVs come with a minimalistic designed remote that looks very elegant and has a button for activating voice command feature. Users can interact with the in-built Alexa assistant and ask it to execute multiple commands. Read ahead to find out more about the specifications of the new Daiwa Smart TVs.

    Daiwa Smart TVs 32-inch and 39-inch Specifications

    As mentioned above, the Daiwa Smart TVs run on Android 8 powered by the A35 quad-core processor. The Daiwa Smart TV support multilingual languages such as Hindi and many more. With the help of Alexa based devices (Echo Dot and more), the TV can be controlled without the need for a remote.

    The Daiwa Smart TV runs on ‘The Big Wall UI’ that gives users direct access to 25,00,000+ hours worth of content. Over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as ZEE5, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, and more can be accessed directly through the Daiwa Smart TV.

    There is a Content Discovery Engine (CDE) feature that allows users to search their favourite content from the vast library of TV shows and movies available to them. There is 1GB of RAM and 8GB internal storage present inside the Daiwa Smart TV. It comes with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for facilitating external connectivity.

    In the sound department, there are 20W speakers installed in the Smart TV for a great sound experience.

    Daiwa Smart TVs 32-inch and 39-inch Price

    The Daiwa Smart TV’s 32-inch variant is priced at Rs 15,990, and the 39-inch variant is priced at Rs 21,990. Users will also get 1 year of warrant + one year of additional warranty upon registering their product with the ‘My Daiwa App’.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

