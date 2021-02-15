ZEE5 Premium Annual Subscription Price Reduced by 50% to Rs 499

ZEE5, the video-on-demand service of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) completed its third anniversary on February 14. As part of the same, ZEE5 has slashed the price of its annual subscription by 50% to just Rs 499. ZEE5 said the offer would run till the end of this month. At Rs 499, ZEE5 Premium subscription is a no-brainer deal. ZEE5 is growing in India and global markets at a rapid pace. In 2020, the OTT platform managed to deliver some noteworthy web series alongside grabbing the rights for some of the popular movies across several languages. Similar to SunNXT, ZEE5 is also enjoying a strong foothold in the regional markets. In 2021, ZEE5 is looking to deliver more original TV shows and movies. The platform already released three original movies in January 2021.

ZEE5 Premium at Rs 499 is a No-Brainer Deal

Usually priced at Rs 999 for 12 months, the ZEE5 Premium’s price is down to Rs 499 for a limited period. The prices for one-month and three-months subscriptions remain the same at Rs 99 and Rs 299. If you are looking to purchase ZEE5 Premium subscription now, head over to the company’s website or download the mobile app and start the process. As noted, the offer expires on February 28.

Besides announcing the 50% discount offer, ZEE5 also confirmed that Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Silence… Can You Hear It?’ thriller will be released on March 26. So far, ZEE5 released three original movies in 2021- Kaagaz, Nail Polish and Jeet Ki Zid. The OTT platform’s Chief Business Officer Manish Kalra also confirmed that more original content would be released on ZEE5 this year.

In case if you are not interested in purchasing the ZEE5 Premium subscription directly, you can also opt for Airtel’s Rs 289 prepaid plan or Vodafone Idea’s wide-range of prepaid recharges which come bundled with ZEE5 Premium subscription at no extra cost. Vi is also offering free access to ZEE5 Premium with its postpaid plans, so it is worth taking a look at these plans from telecom operators.