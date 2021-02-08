Vodafone Idea ZEE5 Recharge Plans: Up to One Year Validity, Rs 355 Starting Price and More

Vodafone Idea always tries to establish unique partnerships with other companies. While Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and BSNL kept themselves busy in partnering with Amazon Prime, Vodafone Idea went ahead and partnered with Zee Entertainment Enterprise. Vodafone Idea is now offering five prepaid plans bundled with ZEE5 Premium subscription starting at just Rs 355. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel has only one prepaid plan with ZEE5 Premium subscription bundled and it costs Rs 289 per month. Vi’s ZEE5 plans are priced at Rs 355, Rs 405, Rs 595, Rs 795 and Rs 2,595, and they come with up to one-year validity. Continue reading to know more about Vi ZEE5 Prepaid Recharge Plans in detail.

Do We Get ZEE5 Free With Vi?

Yes, Vodafone Idea is offering free ZEE5 Premium subscription with five prepaid plans as mentioned above. In fact, the telco has six plans on offer with the Rs 455 plan being available only to new customers of Vodafone Idea. To continue receiving the benefit of ZEE5 Premium for one year, customers will have to perform a minimum recharge of at least Rs 219 for 12 months, after performing the first recharge of any plans mentioned above. In case of Vodafone postpaid subscribers, it is available with all the telco’s RED range of plans priced above Rs 499.

Vodafone Idea ZEE5 Prepaid Plans Detailed

The entry-level Vi prepaid recharge with ZEE5 Premium subscription is priced at Rs 355. It is just a data plan with 50GB of data on offer and 28 days validity. And yes, there’s no calling or SMS benefits included with this recharge. The same Rs 355 plan is being offered to new Vi customers at Rs 455. The Rs 455 recharge is available only in Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Kerala telecom circles.

Second on the list is the Rs 405 prepaid plan that offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSes per day and 90GB of data for 28 days. Then we have Rs 595 and Rs 795 prepaid recharges with 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day for 56 days and 84 days, respectively. Lastly, we have the Rs 2,595 prepaid recharge with the same 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day for one year (365 days).

Vodafone Idea says the customers on Rs 355, Rs 455 (first recharge users), Rs 595 and Rs 795 recharge will have to keep their prepaid account active by performing at least Rs 219 recharge for 12 months. The ZEE5 Premium subscription on Vi can be activated through the SMS sent by the telco after performing the recharge.