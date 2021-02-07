BSNL Offering Free SIM to FTTH Users, Details

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has constantly been innovating in the domain of offering free SIM cards to the users. Now in a new offering, the state-run telco has announced that it will be providing a free SIM card to its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) users. It is a limited time offer from BSNL announced via its Twitter handle. The free SIM card will come bundled with a free plan which will offer data and voice calling benefits as well. Keep reading ahead to find out more about the offer.

BSNL Free SIM card Offer for FTTH Users

BSNL will be offering a free SIM card to its FTTH users. There are four popular Bharat Fiber plans which the users can choose from: Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999, and Rs 1,499. All of these fiber plans come with unlimited data (3.3TB or 3,300GB), unlimited fixed-line voice calling benefit, and offer great downloading and uploading speeds.

The free plan which will be bundled with the SIM card is ‘PV75’. It will carry a validity of 60 days and offer users 100 minutes voice calling with 2GB data. As mentioned before, this is a limited time offer only. It came into effect from January 31, 2021, and will be there until March 31, 2021. Users can call at ‘1508’ for getting more details about the offer as mentioned by the tweet from BSNL Tamil Nadu.

BSNL Free 4G SIM card Offer in Kerala Extended

We reported yesterday about the offer of free 4G SIM card being extended in Kerala. The state-run telco initially had announced the validity of the offer until January 31, 2021. But now, this offer has been extended until March 31, 2021. Further, BSNL also announced about the free call forwarding facility for Tamil Nadu and Chennai circles. It is worthy to note that normally, a BSNL 4G SIM card costs only Rs 20. So ideally, it isn’t an offer a lot of people will be excited about.