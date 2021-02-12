Alexa Turns 3: These Amazon Echo Devices Will Be Available at Reduced Prices on February 15

Three years ago, Amazon introduced its virtual assistant Alexa in India, and the company says it became the most lover voice service in just a short span. The first-generation Echo devices with Alexa were launched in 2017, and since then, we have seen a wide range of Echo smart devices launching in the country. On the occasion of Alexa’s 3rd anniversary in India, the company has discounted a lot of Echo products. The sale will begin on February 15, 12 AM, and will last for 24 hours. Furthermore, the e-commerce giant says there will be some offers on smart home bundles as well. This is a good opportunity for those looking to start their smart home journey.

Echo Show 5 at Rs 4,499, Echo Auto at Rs 2,999 and More Deals

Starting with the Echo Show 5, the smart home device with a touch screen will be available at just Rs 4,499 with a discount of 50%. The Amazon Echo Auto will be down to its lowest price ever at Rs 2,999, whereas the all-new Echo (4th Gen) can be purchased for Rs 6,499.

Echo Show 5 for Rs 4,499 (50% off), original price- Rs 8,999

Echo Auto for just Rs 2,999 (40% off), original price- Rs 4,999

Echo (4th Generation) for Rs 6,499, original price- Rs 9,999

Echo Dot (4th Generation)+Smart Bulb for Rs 3,499

Echo Dot (4th Generation) Twin Pack+Smart Bulb for Rs 5,449

Amazon Smart Plug for Rs 499 when purchased with any Echo speaker

Besides these deals, Amazon says there will be up to 40% off on Echo range of smart devices. The Echo Dot (4G Gen) with a smart bulb comes for just Rs 3,499, and the Echo Dot (4th Gen) twin pack & smart bulb can be picked up for Rs 5,449. The Amazon Smart Plug is down to Rs 499 from the original price of Rs 1,999 when purchased with any Echo smart speaker. The smart security cameras from Imou and Qubo are available at a starting price of Rs 1,699.

Moving on, the Fire TV Stick Lite will retail with a discount of 43%, whereas users can avail Rs 1,200 off on the Fire TV Stick 4K. Lastly, there will be massive discounts on Alexa-integrated third-party speakers, Smart TVs and other home appliances. Customers can also choose from a host of payment options including no-cost EMI, Debit Card EMI and Amazon Pay Later.