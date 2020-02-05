Amazon Echo Show 8 With 8-inch HD Screen and Amazon Prime Support Launched at Rs 8,999

Highlights Amazon Echo Show 8 features 8-inch HD screen, stereo sound, and more

It will support streaming services such as Amazon Prime, Apple Music, and Voot

Amazon Echo Show 8 shipping starts from February 26

Amazon India continues to expand its Alexa powered smart home devices in India and the latest addition is the Echo Show 8. First unveiled globally in September 2019, the Amazon Echo Show 8 is now available for preorder to Indian customers. The company on Wednesday launched its Echo Show 8 starting for Rs 12,999. Amazon has slashed the prices of its device to Rs 8,999 for those willing to pre-order. This is a limited period offer. The Echo Show 8 will be shipping starting February 26, the company said in the statement. The Echo 8 Show features an 8-inch HD screen, stereo sound, and a built-in camera with shutter. Amazon’s smart display comes in two colour options: Black and White.

Amazon Echo Show 8: Specifications and Features

The Echo Show 8 has an 8-inch HD-resolution touch screen, and two-inch neodymium speakers, along with a passive bass radiator. The device has a four-microphone array for field voice recognition and also features 3.5mm audio port to plug it other speakers or make use of headphones.

The Show 8 is powered by MediaTek’s MT8163 processor and packs 1MP camera on the front. The Echo Show 8 also supports dual-band Wi-Fi and is hence capable of connecting to faster, 5GHz Wi-Fi networks.

Like other Echo devices, the Show 8 users get access to a full suite of Alexa capabilities, including voice assistance, information, music streaming and communication. The integrated camera allows for video calling on Echo 8 via Skype, Alexa app or other Echo display devices.

Users are also able to make voice calls, send texts and instantly connect to other Echo devices in the home. The smart speaker can control the Internet over Things devices and show you security camera, control lights, air conditioner, among other things.

The Amazon Echo 8 brings support for Amazon Prime Video and Voot. It also supports music playback via Amazon’s own Prime Music, Apple Music, Gaana, JioSaavn, Hungama. Amazon also states that the Echo Show 8 features on-screen lyrics when music is played via Amazon Prime Music.

Amazon also addresses safety and privacy concerns of the customers. Amazon has included a single button that deactivates the mics and camera on the Echo 8. There’s also a single sliding panel shutter to block use of the camera.