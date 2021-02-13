GTPL Hathway is one of the well-known Internet Service Provider (ISP) in India. The company currently has wired broadband services in more than 11 cities and the plans on offer are very competitive as well. For example, GTPL’s 40 Mbps plan with unlimited data for 12 months costs just Rs 377 per month and the best part is the charges are including taxes. Unlike other private ISPs like JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber and ACT Fibernet, GTPL Hathway is not offering speeds up to 1 Gbps. Instead, the fastest plan in GTPL Hathway’s portfolio is the 100 Mbps plan. To make up for the absence of high-speed plans, GTPL is offering the existing plans at very aggressive prices; The 100 Mbps plan comes down to an effective price of just Rs 565 per month if a customer opts it for one year (12 months) upfront.

GTPL Hathway Broadband Plans Detailed

In the cities where the GTPL Hathway is operating, it has plans with base speeds of 40 Mbps and going all the way up to 100 Mbps. Starting with the 40 Mbps broadband plan, for six months, it costs Rs 3,800 and for 12 months it costs Rs 5,900. For 18 months, the 40 Mbps plan from GTPL Hathway costs Rs 7,999. The effective prices will come down to Rs 537, Rs 417 and Rs 377, respectively.

The 50 Mbps broadband plan from the company also comes in three subscription periods- six months, 12 months and 18 months, priced at Rs 3,999, Rs 5,999 and Rs 8.250. The effective prices will be down to Rs 565, Rs 424 and Rs 388. As mentioned above, the prices mentioned above are including taxes.

When it comes to the 60 Mbps plan, it can be availed in nine months, 12 months and 15 months subscription, for Rs 4,998, Rs 6,485 and Rs 7,485, respectively. With the 18 months subscription, the effective price of the 60 Mbps plan will be down to just Rs 423.

Lastly, we have the 100 Mbps broadband plan which is also the premium offering in the company’s portfolio. Unlike the plans listed above, the 100 Mbps plan comes in seven months, ten months and 12 months subscription models. For seven months, GTPL Hathway is charging Rs 4,949 (effective price of Rs 599 per month), and for ten months, the price is Rs 6,900 (Rs 585 effective price). For 12 months, the plan’s price is Rs 7,999, which comes down to an effective price of Rs 565 per month.

These are some of the cheapest plans available from any ISP in India. What do you think of these plans from GTPL Hathway? Let us know in the comments below.