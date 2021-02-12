Premium Broadband Plans from JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber and BSNL Bharat Fiber Compared



Wired broadband services became the need of the hour for Indian citizens because of the pandemic. While a majority of users still depend on mobile data to get their daily work done, the affordable broadband plans from JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber and BSNL Broadband are making users get a broadband connection. The cheaper broadband plans continue to garner a lot of popularity, but ISPs have some premium broadband offerings with speeds up to 1 Gbps. JioFiber’s premium plan is priced at Rs 8,999 and it offers a user 1 Gbps speeds along with 15 OTT subscriptions. On the other hand, BSNL has a Rs 16,999 Bharat Fiber plan and Airtel Xstream Fiber plan has a Rs 3,999 VIP plan.

JioFiber Rs 8,499 Premium Broadband Plan: Check Benefits

JioFiber has two 1 Gbps broadband plans under its belt priced at Rs 3,999 and Rs 8,499. The premium plan costs Rs 8,999 per month and offers 1 Gbps upload & download speeds, 6.6TB or 6600GB FUP limit and unlimited voice calling. Besides these benefits, the Rs 8,499 broadband plan also offers free access to 15 OTT apps: Netflix Premium plan priced at Rs 799, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, SonyLIV, ZEE5, SunNXT, Voot Select, Voot Kids, AltBalaji, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema and JioSaavn. The price of the plan mentioned above is excluding taxes.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 3,999 Broadband Plan: Check Benefits

Unlike JioFiber which has an Rs 8,499 broadband plan, Airtel Xstream Fiber has a Rs 3,999 VIP broadband plan. It offers 1 Gbps speeds, unlimited data capped at 3.3TB or 3300GB per month and unlimited voice calling through its landline service. OTT subscriptions offered by this plan include Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Airtel Xstream App Premium and Wynk Music subscription.

Customers also get the option to choose Android TV-based Airtel Xstream Box at no extra cost. With Xstream Box, users will get free ZEE5 Premium and Amazon Prime subscriptions.

BSNL Bharat Fiber Rs 16,999 Broadband Plan: Check Benefits

Despite being the country’s leading wired broadband operator, BSNL is yet to launch 1 Gbps broadband plans in India. The fastest broadband plan offered by the company is priced at Rs 1,499 with 300 Mbps speeds. However, the premium broadband plan in BSNL’s portfolio is priced at Rs 16,999, and it comes with 100 Mbps speeds. It offers 100 Mbps speeds up to 170GB data per day, after which the speeds will be reduced to 10 Mbps. Post FUP speeds, there’s no speed restriction. Sadly, BSNL is not offering any OTT subscriptions with this broadband plan, but on the brighter side, there’s landline voice calling benefit.

Notable premium broadband plans from other ISPs include 1 Gbps plan priced at Rs 5,999 from ACT Fibernet and 300 Mbps broadband plan priced at just Rs 1,499 from Tata Sky Broadband.